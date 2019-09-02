First Alert Forecast: Hurricane Dorian To Effect SC By Wednesday

First Alert As We Track The Path Of Hurricane Dorian
Alert Days Wednesday and Thursday
Today and tomorrow our forecast will allow us to prepare for the effects of Hurricane Dorian Wednesday and Thursday. Mix of sun and clouds with just a few isolated showers with Highs Near 90. We’ll start to feel the humidity increase over the next several days as moisture from Dorian races to the North into the state.
The path of Hurricane Dorian is the ultimate factor on our Forecast. This will be a changing for cast as Dorian moves North and we have a better idea on the final path of the storm
Weather Highlights:
- Mix of sun and clouds Today and Tuesday with Highs Near 90
- Effects of Hurricane Dorian will arrive late Wednesday and Thursday
Hurricane Dorian:
Winds: 165mph
Pressure: 916 mb
Movement: W 1 mph
Location: 115 miles East of West Palm Beach, FL
Steering currents have become very weak, this allows Hurricane Dorian to be at nearly a standstill for now, however this weakness will then allow the storm to move to the NNE and pick up a bit more speed. The official track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm off our coast Thursday morning and riding off our coast for all of Thursday. The impacts along the coast will be tremendous. This will be a changing forecast as we know more of the direction of Dorian over the next 24 hours.
Forecast:
Today: Becoming Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers. High Near 90
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low Near 70
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of isolated showers. Highs Lower 90s
First Alert Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, 50% chance of showers and periods or rain late. Breezy. Highs Upper 80s
First Alert Thursday: Mostly cloudy, 50% chance of showers and periods or rain late. Breezy and humid. Highs Middle 80s
