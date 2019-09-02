First Alert Forecast: Hurricane Dorian To Effect SC By Wednesday

Steering currents have become very weak, this allows Hurricane Dorian to be at nearly a standstill for now, however this weakness will then allow the storm to move to the NNE and pick up a bit more speed. The official track from the National Hurricane Center has the storm off our coast Thursday morning and riding off our coast for all of Thursday. The impacts along the coast will be tremendous. This will be a changing forecast as we know more of the direction of Dorian over the next 24 hours.