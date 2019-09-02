Emergency shelters open for Dorian evacuees, Airbnb offers free housing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mandatory evacuations are underway in South Carolina, drawing thousands of people away from the coast and into towns further inland.
Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the evacuations Sunday night to begin at noon on Monday. Lane reversals are in effect on interstates carrying traffic from the coast.
As evacuees make their way to safety, emergency shelters are open for them. Here is the list from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division:
- Williamsburg County Rec, 2084 Thurgood Marshall Rd., Kingstree, SC 29556
- Dubose Middle School, 1005 Dubose School Rd., Summerville, SC 29483 - pet friendly
- Conway High School, 2301 Church St., Conway, SC 29526
- Loris High School, 301 Loris Lions Rd., Loris, SC 29569
- Ocean Bay Middle School, 905 International Dr., Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
- Ridgeland High-Junior-Elementary Complex, 250 Jaguar Tr., Ridgeland, SC 29936
- Charleston County Coastal Pre-release Center, 3765 Leeds Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405 - pet friendly
- Pleasant Hill Elementary, 127 Schoolhouse Rd., Hemingway, SC 29554
- Stall High School, 3625 Ashley Phosphate Rd., North Charleston, SC 29418
- Zucker Middle School, 6401 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston, SC 29418
- North Myrtle Beach High School, 3750 Sea Mountain Hwy., Little River, SC 29566
- Aynor Middle School, 400 Frye Rd., Galivants Ferry, SC 29544
- Military Magnet, 2950 Carner Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405
- Colleton County High School, 150 Cougar Nation Dr., Walterboro, SC 29488
Those shelters are able to hold more than 9,000 people. As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, only 15 are utilizing them.
Airbnb also announced some of its hosts are offering their homes for hurricane evacuees free of charge. To find one of those places to stay, click or tap here.
McMaster held a press conference Monday afternoon to update the public on the evacuations and shelters. When asked if he thought he ordered evacuations too soon, he said he stands by his decision and says the timing was right.
Officials warned those who do not follow the mandatory evacuation order will face criminal charges.
The governor pointed out that even if the center of Hurricane Dorian doesn’t make landfall, strong winds and heavy rain are possible, which could lead to flooding and other damage.
SCEMD has opened its phone lines for those needing help with evacuation or anything else regarding Hurricane Dorian. Call 1-866-246-0133.
