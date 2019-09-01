TRACKING DORIAN: Storm intensifies to CAT 5 as it heads for the Bahamas, impacts in SC Wednesday and Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hurricane Dorian has intensified to a Cat. 5 storm with wind speeds of 160 mph as it continues to move toward the United States.
The major hurricane will likely impact South Carolina Wednesday into Thursday.
- Dorian is now a Cat 5 hurricane.
- Alert Days are posted Wednesday and Thursday as South Carolina will likely see impacts from Dorian, especially along the coast.
- The hurricane will likely start to weaken as we move into Monday and it begins turning toward the north.
- Current track has more coastal impacts to South Carolina. Heavy rain, storm surge and hurricane force winds are all on the table.
- Local impacts in the Midlands are much lower than the coast. With the current track, wind gusts to 50 mph and under 3″ of rain (this COULD change).
Winds: 160 mph
Category: 5
Movement: W 8 mph
Pressure: 927 mb
The storm has sustained wind at 160 mph as of the 8 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. It’s moving to the west at 8 mph.
Right now it’s about 35 miles off the coast of the Abaco Islands in the northern Bahamas. People there are bracing for devastation winds and life-threatening storm surge.
Dorian is currently moving over the warm ocean waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The storm will eventually take a turn toward the north and weaken as it does.
The latest track has Dorian never making landfall in the Untied States but coming dangerously close from Florida all the way to North Carolina as a powerful Hurricane.
Alert Days are posted for Wednesday and Thursday for us here in the Midlands and the Palmetto State as we track Hurricane Dorian’s path.
The storm strengthened into a “catastrophic” hurricane Sunday as it headed for the Bahamas.
Now, there’s still potential for some more strengthening today but as Dorian turns toward the north sometime on Monday it is forecast to weaken. That turn is KEY to our local impacts here in South Carolina.
At this time, based on the official forecast track, Dorian’s eye will ride up along the southeastern coast of the United States and bring major impacts along the coastline.
Impacts here in the Midlands will not nearly be as bad as impacts felt across the coast.
FORECAST
Today: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. 20% Chance for an isolated shower.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s to near 70.
Labor Day: Sun and clouds with a better chance (30%) for showers or downpours. Highs around 90.
Tuesday: More clouds than sunshine with a 30% chance for downpours and storms.
Alert Day Wednesday (Tracking Dorian): Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Alert Day Thursday (Tracking Dorian): Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Will be tracking Dorian, but latest forecast keeps Friday quiet as Dorian pulls away. Highs in the 80.
