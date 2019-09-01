Governor McMaster holds 2nd press conference to discuss Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster held two news conferences to discuss Hurricane Dorian.
The conferences took place at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and were held at South Carolina Emergency Operations Center.
Governor McMaster, along with state officials, updated the public on Dorian’s potential impact to South Carolina.
“We are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best,” McMaster said and adds this is the 5th year in a row the state is preparing.
On Saturday McMaster declared a state of emergency in preparation for possible impact from Hurricane Dorian.
The state of emergency allows state and local emergency management officials to begin staging resources and assets along the coast in preparation of Dorian.
In the news conference, McMaster said he spoke with President Trump, Sunday, who offered any and all federal assistance that may be needed.
Governor Henry McMaster has submitted to President Donald Trump a request for a federal emergency declaration in anticipation of the possible impact from Hurricane Dorian.
A copy of the governor’s letter requesting the declaration can be found on the governor’s website.
In the news conference, McMaster said he expects the declaration to be granted “very soon.”
The governor is requesting the availability of federal resources, should Team South Carolina need them, to assist with hurricane preparation efforts.
State law enforcement, the national guard, and first responders have been fully mobilized.
“The South Carolina National Guard is prepared to mobilize to support full coastal evacuation and any other missions that may be required of us in support of civil authorities,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina.
Approximately 1,000 South Carolina National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have reported to support state partners for Dorian.
As of Sunday, no evacuation orders have been made. McMaster said it is still too early to make those decisions but urges South Carolinians to prepare.
“Be prepared. This is a hurricane and as the president said we’ve not seen such power in a hurricane. 185 miles per hour that’s a category 5 and going towards whatever the top of that is , we don’t have a solid prediction as to where it might turn, where it might not turn, when it’ll get, here but we assure you we have the best minds and the most experienced and talented people around the clock working on it to be able to tell the people of South Carolina,” Governor McMaster said. “But always we must be prepared. We live on the coast so we’re gonna have hurricanes.”
Resources to help with preparedness can be found at the South Carolina Emergency Management website.
You can watch both press conferences in full below:
