TRACKING DORIAN: Hurricane strengthens to Cat. 4 as it moves toward Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian as it continues to get stronger and could bring impacts to the Midlands.
- Dorian has strengthened into a Cat 4 hurricane.
- Alert Days are posted from Wednesday through Friday here in the Midlands as we track the path of Hurricane Dorian.
- The will likely strengthen more this weekend as it approaches the U.S.
- Dorian could affect parts of South Carolina with heavy rain and gusty winds toward the middle to end of next week, but that will all depend on the storm’s track.
Winds: 140 mph
Category: 4
Movement: WNW 10 mph
Pressure: 950 mb
At 11:00 p.m., Dorian was located about 375 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas.
The storm had sustained wind at 140 mph. The storm is moving to the west-northwest at 10 mph.
Dorian is now considered an extremely dangerous hurricane as it moves over the warm ocean waters of the Atlantic Ocean.
At this time, based on the official forecast track, Dorian’s eye might not make landfall along the east coast of the Florida peninsula next week. Instead, the storm might ride along the southeast U.S. coast as a hurricane. In fact, it could ride along the South Carolina coast as a hurricane, too, which is not good news. This keeps the threat around for tropical weather to potential impact the Palmetto State.
Alert Days are posted from Wednesday through Friday for us here in the Midlands and the Palmetto State as we track Hurricane Dorian’s path.
The storm strengthened into a major hurricane Friday and continues to move over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.
As the storm spins over that warm water and with low vertical wind shear expected, Dorian will continue to strengthen over the next few days.
Dorian is expected to make landfall in Florida early next week. There, the storm will likely produce devastating effects from heavy rain, storm surge, flooding and strong winds.
As the storm moves north, all eyes will be on Georgia and South Carolina.
We’ll have to pay attention to the track of this storm very closely. While some models take Dorian north over land as a weakened storm, other models are suggesting that the center of storm could stay slightly offshore or travel northward along the coast of Florida, Georgia, then South Carolina. These scenarios keep South Carolina in the conversation.
It’s still too early to tell exactly how South Carolina and the Midlands will be affected from Dorian.
Heavy rain, isolated tornadoes and flooding are all possibilities, but again, it’s too early for specifics.
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team each day for further updates. Follow us on Facebook and download the free WIS news and weather apps.
Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Isolated shower (20%). Highs near 90.
Sunday: Partly/mostly cloudy. A few storms (30%). Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Labor Day: Partly/mostly cloudy. Storms around (30%). Highs near 90.
Tuesday: Partly/mostly cloudy. A few storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Alert Day Wednesday (Tracking Dorian): Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Alert Day Thursday (Tracking Dorian): Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Alert Day Friday (Tracking Dorian): Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
