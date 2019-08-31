TRACKING DORIAN: Hurricane gains strength, current path threatens SC coast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian as it continues to get stronger and could bring impacts to the Palmetto State.
The National Hurricane Center calls it an “extremely dangerous" hurricane.
As of the 8 a.m. update, Dorian looks like it will skirt the east coast, which means South Carolina will see more of an impact than if the storm hit Florida directly.
- Dorian has strengthened into a Cat 4 hurricane.
- Alert Days are posted from Wednesday and Thursday here in the Midlands as we track the path of Hurricane Dorian.
- The hurricane will likely strengthen more this weekend as it approaches the U.S.
- Current track has more coastal impacts to South Carolina. Friends and family along the coast need to really PAY ATTENTION to the changing forecast.
Winds: 145 mph
Category: 4
Movement: WNW 12 mph
Pressure: 944 mb
At 8 a.m. Saturday, Dorian was located about 280 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas.
The storm has sustained wind at 145 mph. The storm is moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph.
Dorian is now considered an extremely dangerous hurricane as it moves over the warm ocean waters of the Atlantic Ocean.
Hurricane Dorian has not only gained strength since Friday but the track is more concerning for the South Carolina coastline, as well.
Alert Days are posted for Wednesday and Thursday for us here in the Midlands and the Palmetto State as we track Hurricane Dorian’s path.
The storm strengthened into a major hurricane Friday and continues to move over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, gaining strength
The storm is forecast to take a turn toward the north sometime Monday or Tuesday. That turn is KEY to our local impacts here in South Carolina.
At this time, based on the official forecast track, Dorian’s eye might not make landfall along the east coast of the Florida peninsula next week. Instead, the storm might ride along the southeast U.S. coast as a hurricane.
In fact, it could ride along the South Carolina coast as a hurricane, too, which is not good news. Since Dorian is now forecast to never really come on land, it’s not only faster but it also holds it’s strength longer as it moves north.
This keeps the threat around for tropical weather to potential impact the Palmetto State.
It’s still too early to tell exactly how South Carolina and the Midlands will be affected until we get a better handle on when that turn toward the north occurs.
Periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and severe weather are all still on the table depending on the exact track.
Saturday: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90s. 20% Chance for an isolated shower.
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows in the 60s to near 70.
Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. 20% Chance for an isolated shower.
Labor Day: Sun and clouds with a better chance (30%) for showers or downpours. Highs around 90.
Tuesday: More clouds than sunshine with a 40% chance for downpours and storms.
Alert Day Wednesday (Tracking Dorian): Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Alert Day Thursday (Tracking Dorian): Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Will be tracking Dorian, but latest forecast keeps Friday quiet as Dorian pulls away. Highs in the 80.
