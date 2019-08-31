‘Mother nature can take the turn’: Columbia city leader heads to coast to prepare for Dorian

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WIS) - As WIS continues to track the exact path for Hurricane Dorian, some South Carolinians are beginning to prepare for what Dorian may bring.
Columbia City Councilman Moe Baddourah spent his weekend in Hilton Head, SC boarding windows, bringing in furniture, and getting supplies ready ahead of the storm.
“Furniture needs to go inside because they could fly away or hit somebody or something else,” Baddourah said.
He has a second home on the near Coligny Beach in Hilton Head and decided to spend the weekend making sure his home will be secured.
“I lived through Hugo when Hugo came in Hilton Head Island, it didn’t make landfall in Hilton Head, it missed Hilton head by a few yards, a few miles, but just the rain and the wind from Hugo taught me a lesson to never take anything lightly,” Baddourah said.
He also spent his Saturday helping neighbors, getting them ready for whatever Dorian does.
Cynthia Strickland, a new Hilton Head homeowner said, “I’ve actually never been a homeowner here to have to prepare for a hurricane so I’m just not really sure what to expect. These things can change their paths and either change their path completely or it may pummel us and we just don’t know so I’m just going to be prepared either way.”
“Mother nature can take the turn at any minute and you have to respect it and you have to try to deal with it as best as you can,” Baddourah said.
As for some tourists visiting Hilton Head, they tell WIS they plan to cut their vacation short because of Dorian.
“It’s not really a hard decision,” Cynthia Brent, a tourist said. “Unless we look and things change drastically then we’re heading out.”
While we’re still waiting to see what regions Dorian will affect the most as it’s exact path becomes clearer over the next few days, Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday, in preparation of Hurricane Dorian.
Baddourah says it’s a good idea to review your hurricane plan and put it into place.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.