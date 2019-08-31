Man arrested for having shotgun in vehicle at White Knoll High School

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies arrested an 18-year-old for driving onto the campus of White Knoll High School with a shotgun in his vehicle.
On Tuesday, Aug. 27, witnesses told police they saw James Edward Folk with a shotgun at a nearby business before immediately heading to the high school.
Detectives with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department used social media and school surveillance video to verify the claim and identify Folk and the person he was with.
Deputies said Folk drove to the school around noon that day where he picked up a student who wasn’t allowed to leave.
Witnesses led police to Folk. He was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on the school’s campus.
Folk is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
Another person, who is a minor, was also charged. Police will not release that person’s name.
