Lexington County woman sentenced to decades in prison for deadly DUI crash

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A judge sentenced a Lexington County woman to 21 years behind bars for a DUI crash that killed a motorcyclist on Easter Sunday of 2017.
Catherine Crumley, 55, pleaded guilty to felony DUI with death in August of 2018, but the judge ordered a pre-sentencing investigation, allowing for more time to go over written statements and toxicology results.
It was Easter Sunday of 2017 when investigators said Crumley was driving near the 700 block of Old Barnwell Road in West Columbia when she crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said she sideswiped one car before hitting 65-year-old Larry Williams, who was driving his motorcycle, head on. The force of the crash threw Williams off his bike into a nearby ditch. He died on scene.
Later, investigators said Crumley admitted to taking several prescription drugs the day of the crash and stated she should not have been behind the wheel.
Debbie Williams, who lost her husband of 46 years in the crash, remembers arriving at the scene of the crash to find barricades, along with highway patrol officers and the Lexington County Coroner.
“I said, ‘that’s my husband.’ And they said, ‘he’s not here,’” she said. “I asked what hospital he was at and they said, ‘you don’t understand he’s not at the hospital, he’s not here.’”
Since then, Williams said she hasn’t felt whole and even struggles loving her grandchildren the same way she once did with her husband Larry.
Friday’s sentencing brought some closure to the Williams family and close friends.
“It’s almost like a piece of life was given back because so much had been taken and not knowing if we’re ever going to get it back,” Williams said.
Getting to this point hasn’t been easy, Williams said. It’s been more than two years since her husband was killed and she struggled with seeing Crumley alive and well.
“I drove by when she was on house arrest and I saw her raking leaves on the way to my grandchildren’s house,” she said. “That was humiliation and torture, on top of losing my husband, watching the woman who killed him out there free as a bird.”
Crumley’s attorneys asked for leniency, as Crumley has no serious convictions and lacks a criminal history prior to the crash. Her attorneys argued the morning of the crash, she was driving home from getting coffee when her dog jumped on her lap, causing her to lose control of her car and enter the oncoming lane.
During Friday’s hearing, Crumley apologized to the Williams family and said she wakes up everyday with regret and shame.
“I’m sorry is not good enough,” Williams said. “People make choices and she made a choice. It doesn’t matter if it’s drugs, alcohol, prescription or illegal -- you make a choice and you have to be held accountable.”
Crumley will serve 85 percent of the 21 year sentence in accordance with state statute.
Judge DeAndrea Benjamin also gave Crumley credit for the more than 400 days she spent in Lexington County’s Detention Center following her guilty plea last year.
