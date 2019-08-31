Gamecocks open season in Charlotte vs. Tar Heels as Muschamp faces former boss

“Will worked for me for three years. I hired him from Auburn. He was actually our head coach in waiting. He did a tremendous job for us there. We had a chance to win the national championship when he was there. That’s why we gave him that title. We thought we wanted to keep him and a lot of people were coming after him. He’s smart, he’s tough, aggressive and did a tremendous job for us. He left us and became the head coach at Florida and he’s doing a great job at South Carolina.”