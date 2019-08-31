FIRST ALERT: Dorian now an ‘extremely dangerous’ Cat 4 hurricane

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hurricane Dorian has strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane as it heads for the southeastern U.S.
- Mostly clear skies tonight. Lows will be in the mid 60s.
- A few showers and storms are possible Saturday through Monday (20-30%). We’re not expecting a washout. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.
- Alert Days are posted from Wednesday through Friday as we track the path of Hurricane Dorian and its potential impacts on South Carolina.
- Dorian is now a Cat. 4 hurricane.
- Dorian could impact parts South Carolina with heavy rain and gusty winds by the middle to end of next week. There’s also the potential for severe weather. All of this will depend on the storm’s track.
First, as we move through your Friday night, expect mostly clear skies in the Midlands. Lows will be in the mid 60s.
Showers and storms are possible for your Labor Day weekend, but we’re not expecting a washout. In fact, enjoy your holiday weekend!
Rain chances are around 20% for Saturday and 30% for Sunday and Monday. Highs will be near 90 on Saturday, mid/upper 80s for Sunday and near 90 on Labor Day.
Alert Days are posted from Wednesday through Friday for us here in the Midlands and the Palmetto State as we track Hurricane Dorian’s path.
The storm strengthened into an “extremely dangerous” Cat. 4 hurricane Friday, according to data from the National Hurricane Center that came in at 8:30 p.m.
It continues to move over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. As the storm spins over that warm water and with low vertical wind shear expected, Dorian will continue to strengthen over the next few days.
Dorian is expected to make landfall in Florida early next week.
There, the storm will likely produce devastating effects from heavy rain, storm surge, flooding and strong winds.
As the storm moves north, all eyes will be on Georgia and South Carolina. We’ll have to pay attention to the track of this storm very closely.
While some models take Dorian north over land as a weakened storm, other models are suggesting that the center of storm could stay slightly offshore or travel northward along the coast of Florida, Georgia, then South Carolina. These scenarios keep South Carolina in the conversation.
It’s still too early to tell exactly how South Carolina and the Midlands will be affected by Dorian.
Heavy rain, isolated tornadoes and flooding are all possibilities, but again, it’s too early for specifics.
Winds: 130 mph
Category: 4
Movement: WNW 10 mph
Pressure: 950 mb
At 8:30 p.m., Dorian was located about 400 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas. The storm had sustained wind at 130 mph. The storm is moving to the west-northwest at 10 mph.
Dorian is now considered an extremely dangerous hurricane as it moves over the warm ocean waters of the Atlantic Ocean.
The storm has a potential to make landfall along the east coast of the Florida peninsula early next week as a Cat. 4 hurricane.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Warm. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Isolated showers (20%). Highs near 90.
Sunday: Partly/mostly cloudy. A few storms (30%). Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Labor Day: Partly/mostly cloudy. Storms around (30%). Highs near 90.
Tuesday: Partly/mostly cloudy. A few storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Alert Day Wednesday (Tracking Dorian): Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Alert Day Thursday (Tracking Dorian): Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Alert Day Friday (Tracking Dorian): Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
