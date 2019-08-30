Two dogs dead from pesticide poisoning, owner searching for answers

WHITMIRE, S.C. (WYFF) -Deanne Wishert tells WYFF News 4 that, on Aug. 4, her two yellow Labrador retrievers, Max and Ellie, started shaking and foaming at the mouth after playing around Duncan creek off Little North Carolina Road, on the Lauren's County/Newberry County line.
"They went from healthy to dead in 30 minutes,” said Wishert.
Max died on the way to the vet, and Ellie had to be put down.
A Laurens County sheriff's deputy went to the scene on the 14th, and noted in their report that the water was 'stagnant and green.'
At first, Wishert wondered if blue-green algae was to blame, but the toxicology report shows carbamate and carbofuran — insecticides that can be deadly to pups and people. "There's someone here every day,” said Wishert “The children come down here and swim. And then would swim with my dogs down here."
Wishert is hoping someone will come forward, or that investigators will figure out why this poison was in an area where dogs and children play.
"Right now, I can't tell you who did this, but I would hate for this to happen to somebody else!" she said.
Newberry County sheriff Lee Foster tells WYFF News 4 that his office spoke with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources on this matter, and that it is not uncommon for farmers or deer hunters to bait coyotes during this time of year.
Sheriff Foster tells WYFF News his office has no evidence, but it is reasonable to believe that the dogs could have accidentally come across poison meant for a coyote.
Both Newberry County and Laurens County sheriff's offices do not have suspects at this time.
There is a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.
Clemson Regulatory Services Criminal Investigative Unit oversees the sale, use and distribution of pesticides, as well as their illegal misuse within the state of South Carolina.
A day after this story aired on WYFF News 4, deputy director Mike Weyman told reporter Renée Wunderlich that the agency has opened up a parallel criminal investigation.
Weyman said that this particular product is an extremely toxic agricultural pesticide. He said, had it been in the water, any fish, bugs or other living things would have been killed.
He told Wunderlich that there is reason to believe the pesticide that killed Max and Ellie was put there on purpose - perhaps as a bait for a predator like a coyote or a fox - but that that the investigation is just beginning.
Weyman said this pesticide is highly regulated, and that placing it in an area like this without the proper permission is a both a state and federal violation of the law.
The person or persons responsible for this crime could face both state and federal charges.
