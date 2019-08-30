South Carolina Regional Red Cross prepares for Dorian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While Dorian continues to change paths, it’s unclear how much of the storm we might see here in the Midlands.
The South Carolina Regional American Red Cross is getting ready to provide relief, both in South Carolina and potentially in other states where Dorian hits hardest.
Volunteers at the Red Cross Central Division filled trucks with emergency relief supplies like cots, blankets, snacks and water for those who are impacted by Hurricane Dorian. All South Carolina volunteers are on stand-by right now and prepared to deploy around the state or potentially to other states.
“We’ve got to be prepared to go to Florida, Charleston, you know, wherever it comes in,” Kelbin Bartley, a red cross volunteer, said.
Bartley has been a Red Cross volunteer for 22 years. He’s an emergency response driver and one of 20 volunteers whose bags are packed and ready for deployment to Florida.
“When it’s time to come home, some people will say, ‘don’t go don’t go,’ so it’s a rewarding feeling,” Bartley said.
Ben Williamson, the Director of Communications for South Carolina Red Cross, said Dorian’s path is unpredictable, so none of the 3,000 South Carolina volunteers will be deployed Friday.
“We’ve been where Florida has been, where we are kind of right smack where it is supposed to hit, so we empathize with them," Williamson said. "We are ready to help them, but at the same time South Carolina is still very much vulnerable in this storm.”
Williamson said 60 tractor trailers of relief supplies are currently on their way to Florida, South Carolina and Georgia.
Red Cross officials said they are preparing to provide relief to up to 50,000 people who might need shelter. They said this relief could cost upwards of a million dollars depending on how severe damages are from Hurricane Dorian.
“The Red Cross, I believe, has always stood on the same principle to meet the immediate needs -- the immediate needs when a storm hits is sheltering, making sure people are out of the storm, making sure people are fed,” Williamson said.
Bartley said the days can be long, as he normally serves around 500 meals a day when he’s deployed. However, he said the people, like a little boy he met during a relief trip in Tuscaloosa, make it worth it.
“I took him some food, and he said, ‘no, no, other people need it more than me,’ and I said, ‘you must have some,’” Bartley said. “He said, ‘but I don’t take charity.’ And he actually gave me an elastic band, and I put it on my finger and I wear it all the time I’m here.”
Red Cross officials report they respond to an average of 62,000 disasters every year.
Williamson said this isn’t just short-term response. He said the Red Cross is continuing to provide ongoing relief in South Carolina to victims of Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.