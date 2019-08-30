RCSD: Suspect wanted in connection with Bush River Road bar shooting arrested in N.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Ernest Bethel in connection with a deadly shooting that took place at McCary’s Bar and Grill on August 22.
Bethel has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder after two men were killed during the shooting and two others were injured.
Officials said Bethel sped through a traffic checkpoint in Thomasville, N.C. During the chase, Bethel crashed the vehicle, which officials said was stolen from Rowan County, N.C., and struck three vehicles before leading authorities on a foot chase. Ultimately, Bethel would surrender and be taken into custody. Officials said he was unarmed when he was captured.
Authorities in Thomasville said three adults and one child suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
Bethel will be extradited to Richland County. Officials said no additional charges are currently pending.
