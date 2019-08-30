Pearson notifies Lexington District 1 of data security issue

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -Pearson, the London-based educational software maker, notified Lexington County School District One about a data security issue that it had with one of its products.
The product, AIMSweb, is an assessment tool used by Lexington County School District One from 2010–2016. The district has not used this software product for the past three years. Pearson assured the school district that AIMSweb 1.0 is now offline.
After Pearson notified Lexington District One of the issue, they worked with them to understand the specific details related to the district’s data. The district also asked Pearson about its plans to destroy the data. They intend to delete this data as soon as it is no longer needed for the investigation.
The student data affected is limited to only students’ first and last names. No other student data such as birth date, middle names, home addresses, schools, or social security numbers were included.
Due to the complexity of locating and communicating with the families of students enrolled from 2010–2016, the district emailed all current students’ families Friday morning and released this information to the media in an attempt to reach former students.
Though this incident is considered very low risk, the district encourages parents to take advantage of the complimentary credit monitoring provided by Pearson for affected students through Experian.
If your child was enrolled in Lexington District One from 2010–2016 and you are interested in learning more about the credit monitoring option offered for your child by Pearson through Experian, call 866-883-3309.
If a parent has other questions related to this data security issue, they can email AIMSweb@lexington1.net.
