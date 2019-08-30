Path of Hurricane Dorian still unclear: Rip currents pose potential danger

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) -Hurricane Dorian is predicted to strengthen over the coming days before a predicted landfall along the coast of Florida. The American Red Cross is preparing to respond by getting volunteers and relief supplies ready and working with their partners on sheltering options.
American Red Cross urges anyone in the storms path to get ready now.
While the exact track of the storm is still uncertain, parts of South Carolina could see heavy rain and wind from this storm in the coming days. Hurricane Dorian could also churn up the ocean over the next several days, leading to dangerous rip currents for swimmers.
If you live along the coast or are headed to the beach for the holiday weekend, you need to be prepared.
Rip currents are powerful currents of water flowing away from shore. They usually extend from the shoreline past the line of breaking waves, and can occur at any beach with breaking waves, even on large lakes.
American Red Cross offers these tips in preparation for Hurricane Dorian:
WHAT YOU SHOULD DO NOW
1. Obey all instructions and orders from lifeguards and ask them about local conditions.
2. If you plan to swim in the ocean, learn how to swim in the surf. Swim only at a beach with a lifeguard, within the designated swimming area.
3. If you are caught in a rip current, try not to panic.
4. Signal to those on shore that you need assistance.
5. Swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the current.
6. Once you are free, turn and swim toward shore.
7. If you can't swim to the shore, float or tread water until you are free of the rip current and then head toward shore.
8. Stay at least 100 feet away from piers and jetties. Permanent rip currents often exist near these structures.
9. If you see someone in trouble, get help from a lifeguard. If a lifeguard is not available, have someone call 9-1-1. Throw the rip current victim something that floats and yell instructions on how to escape. It’s important to know that people can drown while trying to save someone else from a rip current.
SWIM SAFELY
1. Ensure that everyone in the family becomes water competent. That is, learn to swim well, know your limitations and how to recognize and avoid hazards, and understand how to help prevent and respond to emergencies around water.
2. Adults should actively supervise children and stay within arm’s reach of young children and newer swimmers. Kids should follow the rules.
3. Fence your pool in with four-sided fencing that is at least four-feet in height and use self-closing, self-latching gates.
4. Always wear your U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket when on a boat and if in a situation beyond your swimming skill level.
5. Swim as a pair near a lifeguard’s chair – everyone, including experienced swimmers, should swim with a buddy in areas protected by lifeguards. If in a location with no lifeguards, such as a residential pool, designate a “Water Watcher” to keep a close eye and constant attention on children in and around the water.
American Red Cross encourages all to learn how to swim, stressing the importance of being water competent whether you are going to be in or around the water. The Red Cross offers class for people of all ages and abilities.
The Red Cross also utilizes their Safe and Well website which functions as a reunification tool that allows individuals and organizations to register and post messages to indicate that they are safe, or to search for loved ones. The site is always available and open to the public and available in Spanish.
