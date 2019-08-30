NC Governor declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian, price gouging law in effect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency due to the possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian.
The state of emergency declaration is an effort to support relief efforts for Hurricane Dorian, according to a news release.
The declaration waives certain transportation restrictions to help farmers and support relief efforts in advance of the storm, which is expected to strike the southeast in the next few days.
“Hurricane Dorian tracking toward the coast of Florida is a timely reminder to get your emergency plans and supplies ready,” Governor Cooper said. “North Carolinians should make sure they are ready for this storm and for all types of emergencies and disasters.”
The declaration references the anticipated, widespread transportation delays of necessary emergency relief supplies and services to areas in the Hurricane’s path.
According to Attorney General Josh Stein, the price gouging law that protects people from scammers is now in effect in the state after the state of emergency declaration.
Stein notified businesses and people Friday to be on the lookout for any issues.
“As Hurricane Dorian approaches, North Carolina is under a state of emergency and our price gouging law is in effect,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “It is illegal to charge excessive prices during a state of emergency. If you see a business taking advantage of this storm, let my office know so we can hold them accountable and protect you from price gougers.”
North Carolina’s statute against price gouging – charging too much during a time of crisis – is tied directly to a declaration of a state of emergency.
Report potential price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint here.
