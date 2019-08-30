Lanes closed on Augusta Road near Big Lots following motorcycle, tractor trailer collision

By WIS News 10 Staff | August 30, 2019 at 9:28 AM EDT - Updated August 30 at 9:28 AM

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - West Columbia officials are on the scene of an accident that occurred Friday morning involving a tractor trailer and a motorcycle on Augusta Road near Big Lots.

Officials are working to clean up fluids spilled on the highway from the incident. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One lane is open in the 2600 block of Augusta Road following the incident. Delays are expected.

This is a developing story.

