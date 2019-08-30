Hurricane Dorian strengthening to Cat. 3, expected to make landfall in Fla. Tuesday morning

The storm continues to churn over the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean, which will allow it to grow bigger and stronger.
- Rapid intensification is expected over the next 24-48 hours as it moves into ocean waters with temperatures between 85-88°.
- That is perfect for tropical development.
- A slower forward movement is expected, therefore a landfall is now expected on Tuesday morning.
- The latest track also shows a landfall with winds of 125 mph, which is a category 3 hurricane.
At 11 p.m. Thursday, Dorian strengthened into a Cat. 2 hurricane. The storm’s track has been shifted slightly to the south, but overall, not much has changed with the potential impacts once it makes landfall.
There is still a possibility it will move up the east coast and directly impact South Carolina sometime next week as a weakened tropical storm, but a lot can still change with this forecast.
The timing of Dorian’s landfall has been delayed, with the National Hurricane Center saying it will be early Tuesday morning instead of late Monday (Labor Day).
Forecasters believe it will weaken somewhat before it hits the east coast of Florida, but it will still be a major hurricane with winds near 125 mph.
Rapid weakening to a Cat. 1 is expected after landfall. There will still be impacts from tropical rain and wind in the southeastern U.S.
Future updates will likely change the path of the storm again, so stay to WIS for the latest information as the storm moves closer.
While it’s too soon to talk about exactly how Dorian will impact the Palmetto State, it’s important to realize we could see more of a direct impact with the current track in the form of heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for severe weather.
