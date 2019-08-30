Hurricane Dorian: Track, timing, strength of storm all updated as of 5 p.m.

As of the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Dorian is a Category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph.
The storm is now in the warm, open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, allowing it to grow bigger and stronger.
The latest update shows a more damaging storm hitting land Tuesday into Wednesday.
It also includes the possibility of the eye of the storm never hitting land, but the major hurricane would still impact the southeastern United States regardless.
- Rapid intensification is expected over the next 24-48 hours as Dorian moves through open ocean waters with temperatures between 85-88°.
- It’s possible the center of the storm remains offshore, but that doesn’t mean no impact to the U.S.
- If it makes landfall, it would be Tuesday afternoon as a Cat. 4 with winds of 140 mph.
There is also a potential change in the track of the storm, with the center of circulation never making landfall.
If that happens, it may not weaken as much as previously expected after landfall, remaining a Cat. 2 storm until Wednesday afternoon.
There is also a potential change in the track of the storm, with the center of circulation never making landfall. While that would mean less damage, we’re not out of the woods. Impacts would still be far-reaching in the southeastern U.S.
Remember, it is still early and there will be changes to this forecast and the track of the hurricane.
Future updates will likely change the path of the storm again, so stay to WIS for the latest information as the storm moves closer.
While it’s too soon to talk about exactly how Dorian will impact the Palmetto State, it’s important to realize we could see more of a direct impact with the current track in the form of heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for severe weather.
