Former Benedict student pleads guilty to charges related to the beating, sexual assault of a woman in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Darius Nelson, a man accused of beating and sexually assaulting a woman in Five Points back in 2017, pled guilty in court Friday morning.
Nelson plead guilty to criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, kidnapping and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was sentenced to 25 years for both the kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct charges and 20 years for the assault and battery charge.
The judge in the case said that the sentences will run concurrently (Nelson will receive credit for all three convictions by serving 25 years) and Nelson was given time serve for the 657 days he spent at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
At the hearing, both Nelson and the victim spoke. The female victim stated that she still fells the effects of her injuries.
Nelson’s mother, who is a jail minister and home church faith leader, was present and also addressed the court.
The victim’s attorney Mark Peper said, “While pleased that this violent criminal has been removed from society for the next 25 years, my client still has a long road to recovery ahead of her, both physically and mentally. She is a strong young woman who had the courage to pursue this conviction, and is extremely grateful to Jessica Godwin and the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s office for their tireless pursuit of justice.”
