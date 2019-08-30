FIRST ALERT: Dorian is forecast to become a Cat 4 hurricane this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Hurricane Dorian could strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall in the U.S. next week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Mostly clear skies tonight. Lows will be in the mid 60s.
· A few showers and storms are possible Saturday through Monday (20-30%). We’re not expecting a washout. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.
· Alert Days are posted from Wednesday through Friday as we track the path of Hurricane Dorian and its potential impacts on South Carolina.
· Dorian will likely strengthen into a Cat 4 hurricane this weekend before it makes landfall in the U.S.
· Dorian could impact parts South Carolina with heavy rain and gusty winds by the middle to end of next week. There’s also the potential for severe weather. All of this will depend on the storm’s track.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Friday night, expect mostly clear skies in the Midlands. Lows will be in the mid 60s.
Showers and storms are possible for your Labor Day Weekend, but we’re not expecting a washout. In fact, enjoy your holiday weekend! Rain chances are around 20% for Saturday and 30% for Sunday and Monday. Highs will be near 90 on Saturday, mid/upper 80s for Sunday and near 90 on Labor Day.
Alert Days are posted from Wednesday through Friday for us here in the Midlands and the Palmetto State as we track Hurricane Dorian’s path. The storm strengthened into a major hurricane Friday and continues to move over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. As the storm spins over that warm water and with low vertical wind shear expected, Dorian will continue to strengthen over the next few days, likely into a Cat 4 storm through the weekend.
Dorian is expected to make landfall in Florida early next week. There, the storm will likely produce devastating effects from heavy rain, storm surge, flooding and strong winds. As the storm moves north, all eyes will be on Georgia and South Carolina. We’ll have to pay attention to the track of this storm very closely. While some models take Dorian north over land as a weakened storm, other models are suggesting that the center of storm could stay slightly offshore or travel northward along the coast of Florida, Georgia, then South Carolina. These scenarios keep South Carolina in the conversation.
It’s still too early to tell exactly how South Carolina and the Midlands will be affected from Dorian. Heavy rain, isolated tornadoes and flooding are all possibilities, but again, it’s too early for specifics. So, stay tuned to the forecast each day for updates.
Dorian: 5 PM Update
Winds: 115 mph
Category: 3
Movement: WNW 9 mph
Pressure: 970 mb
At 5 p.m., Dorian was located more than 400 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas. The storm had sustained wind at 115 mph. The storm is moving to the west-northwest at 9 mph. The storm will continue to strengthen and become an extremely dangerous hurricane over the warm ocean waters of the Atlantic Ocean. In fact, Dorian is expected to become a Cat 4 through the weekend before potentially making landfall along the Florida Peninsula early next week.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Warm. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs near 90.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Labor Day: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Storms Around (30%). Highs near 90.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Alert Day Wednesday (Tracking Dorian): Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Alert Day Thursday (Tracking Dorian): Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Alert Day Friday (Tracking Dorian): Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.
