FIRST ALERT: Dorian is forecast to become a Cat 4 hurricane this weekend

Dorian is expected to make landfall in Florida early next week. There, the storm will likely produce devastating effects from heavy rain, storm surge, flooding and strong winds. As the storm moves north, all eyes will be on Georgia and South Carolina. We’ll have to pay attention to the track of this storm very closely. While some models take Dorian north over land as a weakened storm, other models are suggesting that the center of storm could stay slightly offshore or travel northward along the coast of Florida, Georgia, then South Carolina. These scenarios keep South Carolina in the conversation.