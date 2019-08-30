Etienne scores 3 TDs, Clemson rolls past Georgia Tech 52-14

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Travis Etienne didn’t necessarily have to remind avid fans of college football why he’s one of the favorites to win the Heisman, but that reminder came early and often at the expense of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Etienne rushed for 205 yards and three scores for the Tigers in their season opener as the defending national champions throttled Tech 52-14.
Georgia Tech opened the game by forcing the Tigers to go three-and-out on their first drive. However, the Jackets would give it right back to Clemson on a muffed punt at the Georgia Tech 16-yard line. Five plays later, Trevor Lawrence calls his own number on the option to score Clemson’s first touchdown of the year and give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
Later in the quarter, Travis Etienne added to the Clemson lead with a 90-yard run, which tied the record for the longest run in school history.
Etienne made his second trip to the end zone in the second quarter following Georgia Tech’s second turnover of the night. The junior running back rushed in from 14 yards out pushing Clemson ahead 21-0.
The Tigers continued to pour it on before halftime. Lawrence connected with Tee Higgins on a 62-yard pass for the first passing touchdown of the season making it a 28-0 game.
Meanwhile, Georgia Tech failed to come up with any answers on offense. Their best chance to score came with the ball at the 1-yard line with under seven minutes left in the half, but Tobias Oliver’s fourth-down pass would be picked off by Denzel Johnson.
Georgia Tech put up 118 yards in the first half while Clemson racked up 339 in the first two quarters. By game’s end, Clemson finished with 632 yards.
The Tigers now turn their attention to their next challenge -- a home game against Texas A&M on September 7.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.