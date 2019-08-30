‘Be your own emergency manager’: What officials say you need to do to prepare for Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Hurricane Dorian approaches the coast, South Carolina agencies are preparing their emergency response at the South Carolina Operations Center.
On Thursday, officials said that the best way to stay safe is to be prepared ahead of time. They said the best thing to do is to have an emergency safety plan in place. This plan can include talking with family members and making an emergency kit with essential supplies like bottled water, food, and flashlights.
“Any time we are looking at a possible activation, it is stressful for us here at EMD,” Kim McLeod, the EMD Public Information Coordinator, said. “And, of course, it’s possibly stressful for the public, so we want everyone to know that they need to be prepared now. If not for Dorian, then for the next disaster. It’s not a matter of if another hurricane will come, it’s a matter of when.”
EMD, which stands for Emergency Management Division, assists counties across the state with equipment, supplies, and responders. EMD officials said they are already speaking with counties across the state in preparation for Dorian.
“We always prepare for the unknown, so we have been speaking with the counties to see what their plans are to see what we need to do to supplement their efforts,” McLeod said.
The Columbia American Red Cross director said their volunteers are also getting ready to assist. Right now, they are stationed in Columbia, but the director said that the Columbia and Greenville volunteers might be deployed to Florida in the next few days, depending on the route the storm takes.
Russ Dubisky, the director of the South Carolina Insurance Association, said it’s key that all organizations, both state and private, work together during these emergencies to provide the swiftest relief.
“We are no stranger to catastrophic events now in South Carolina, but it has given the state a really good opportunity to become really coordinated in our efforts post-disaster event,” Dubisky said.
Officials said that preparation is key to minimize stress in these situations. In addition to the emergency plan and kit, insurance experts said you should move your car into the garage. They said you should also bring potted plants and your gas grill indoors.
Lastly, experts said it’s a good idea Prune branches that might break off during the storm and cause damage to your belongings.
“Just be personally prepared. Our motto is ‘be your own emergency manager’ and you can do that by getting your kit together, getting your family plan together, and also downloading the SC emergency manager app,” McLeod said.
EMD deployed last year during Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael. Officials said that they operated 24 hours a day for 31 days during Hurricane Florence.
As part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, many states work together during situations like Hurricane Dorian to provide aid and emergency assistance. During Hurricane Florence, 18 states supported South Carolina.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.