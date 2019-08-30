Baby dies after being left in hot car in Pineville shopping center, police say

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a 1-year-old baby died after being left in a hot car in a Pineville shopping center Thursday afternoon.
According to the Pineville Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call regarding an unresponsive 12-month-old inside a car at the Lowe’s parking lot on McMullen Creek Parkway.
Police say life-saving measures were taken and the child was taken to the hospital by Medic. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Officers say an investigation has discovered that the baby was left inside the car for a prolonged period of time by the mother.
The mother has been cooperative with police and is being interviewed at the police department, according to officers.
“We have a lengthy investigation ahead of us and we will be working through tonight and during the coming days,” a press release from Pineville Police read.
Police say no criminal charges have been filed.
No further information was released.
