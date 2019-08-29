3 school threats reported at different schools in Lexington County this week, 2 students charged

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three students at different schools in Lexington County have made threats since school started earlier this month, officials claim.
Two of those students face charges and the other is still under investigation, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.
A 12-year-old student at Beechwood Middle School faces charges for supposedly telling another student he had a bomb in his backpack, District One officials confirmed.
Police investigated and determined the student did not have any explosives.
The student, who will not be identified because of his age, was charged with making threats to a school.
He was suspended and could be expelled.
At Chapin High School, a student was charged when another student said he made a threat to “shoot up the school.”
“A parent whose child overhead the threat on a bus notified the Chapin High School Resource Officer about the incident,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Deputies responded immediately and determined the student had no weapons in his possession.”
That student also faces a charge of making threats to a school. He was released to his parents and will have to go to family court. His name will also not be released.
At Irmo Middle School, a teacher reported hearing a student make a threat about “shooting up the school” during a fire drill.
That child, who also won’t be identified, was interviewed by detectives but not charged. LCSD said that investigation is ongoing, however.
A law created in May 2018 allows students to be charged with a crime in South Carolina for making threats against a school.
Lexington District One officials said there is a tip line for reporting threats.
Students, parents and staff can call 803-636-8317 and leave a message, or text that number. They can also email a safety concern to 1607@alert1.us.com.
