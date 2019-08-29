S.C. man out on bond accused of threatening police officers turns himself in

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - A man already facing attempted murder charges who is accused of threatening to shoot police officers on social media has turned himself in.
Charles Bouknight was out on bond for attempted murder charges when he made the comments on Facebook Live and other social media outlets, police said.
The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said Bouknight was also involved in a shooting on Aug. 17 on Poplar Street in Winnsboro.
Police said he shot into a home, putting the people inside in danger.
Winnsboro turned himself in at the Fairfield County Detention Center on Aug. 28.
He faces four new charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
Bouknight is still in jail awaiting a bond hearing.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.