Man arrested after taking vehicles on test drive without returning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 20-year-old man was arrested on five counts of grand larceny on Tuesday, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
According to authorities, Terry Johnson, Jr. reached out to people on resale sites like Craigslist and apps like LetGo to express interest in vehicles before meeting the seller and stealing the vehicle.
Authorities said Johnson would express interest in the vehicle and take it for a test drive after meeting the owner but would never return with the vehicle.
RCSD listed the following vehicles allegedly taken by Johnson and the dates they were taken:
- April 24 - 2006 Ford Taurus
- May 16 - 2008 Suzuki GSX 1300R
- June 4 - 2008 Suzuki GSX 1300R
- July 22 - 2012 BMW S100rr
- August 11 - 2006 Honda CBR1000
Authorities said Johnson may face more charges as investigators believe other victims may have been robbed using the same tactic.
Deputies are urging residents to use Internet Safety Exchange Zones when taking part in online transactions. Each of the five zones is monitored by RCSD cameras. Here’s a list of the RCSD Internet Safety Zones:
- Main Headquarters, 5623 Two Notch Road
- Region 1 Headquarters, 2615 Lower Richland Blvd.
- Region 3 Headquarters, 6429 Bishop Ave.
- Region 4 Headquarters 1019 Beatty Road
- Region 6 Headquarters, 118 McNulty St.
If you believe you have been a victim of Johnson’s schemes, please contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at 803-576-3000.
