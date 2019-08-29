Hurricane Dorian: Storm may move up east coast next week after landfall in Florida as Cat. 4

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dorian is now expected to become a Cat. 4 hurricane in the warm waters of the northern Bahamas.
The National Hurricane Center shared an update at 11 a.m. Thursday with a change in the path of the storm that will mean a more direct impact to South Carolina.
Landfall is expected on the east coast of Florida early Monday (Labor Day) with winds near 130 mph.
Rapid weakening to a Cat. 1 is expected after landfall, but there will still be impacts from tropical rain and wind in the southeastern U.S.
Future updates will likely change the path of the storm again, so stay with WIS for the latest information as the storm moves closer.
- Dorian is a hurricane with sustained winds at 85 mph as of the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.
- It’s time over warm ocean waters will allow the storm to grow stronger and larger. It’s expected to become a Cat. 4.
- Dorian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Monday morning, which is Labor Day.
- The track of the storm shows it will likely take a right turn and go north along the east coast of the U.S., bringing more impacts for South Carolina later in the week. This track will change.
Dorian is currently a Cat. 1 hurricane with sustained winds at 85 mph as of the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center today. The storm is moving northwest at 13 mph.
The storm will spend a good deal of time over water, allowing it to strengthen into a Cat. 4 before landfall.
Dorian is now expected to make landfall in Florida on Monday morning, which is Labor Day.
The current forecast track shows a greater impact to South Carolina later in the week next week. However, the path of this storm has changed several times and will change again.
While it’s too soon to talk about exactly how Dorian will impact the Palmetto State, it’s important to realize we could see more of a direct impact with the current track.
