Hurricane Dorian expected to become major hurricane tomorrow as it heads for Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dorian is packing winds of 85 mph and gaining strength as it heads for the east coast of Florida.
Currently skirting around Turks and Caicos, the National Hurricane Center predicts it will become a Cat. 3 storm by tomorrow afternoon.
The 5 p.m. update does not show a major change in the track of the hurricane. There is still a possibility it will move up the east coast and directly impact South Carolina sometime next week as a weakened tropical storm.
Landfall is expected on the east coast of Florida early Monday (Labor Day) with winds near 130 mph.
Rapid weakening to a Cat. 1 is expected after landfall, but there will still be impacts from tropical rain and wind in the southeastern U.S.
Future updates will likely change the path of the storm again, so stay with WIS for the latest information as the storm moves closer.
- Dorian is a hurricane with sustained winds at 85 mph as of the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.
- Its time over warm ocean waters will allow the storm to grow stronger and larger. It’s expected to become a Cat. 4.
- Dorian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Monday morning, which is Labor Day.
- The track of the storm shows it will likely take a right turn and go north along the east coast of the U.S., bringing more impacts for South Carolina later in the week. This track will likely change.
Dorian is currently a Cat. 1 hurricane with sustained winds at 85 mph as of the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center today. The storm is moving northwest at 13 mph.
The storm will spend a good deal of time over water, allowing it to strengthen into a Cat. 4 before landfall.
Dorian is now expected to make landfall in Florida on Monday morning, which is Labor Day.
The current forecast track shows a greater impact to South Carolina later in the week next week. However, the path of this storm has changed several times and will change again.
While it’s too soon to talk about exactly how Dorian will impact the Palmetto State, it’s important to realize we could see more of a direct impact with the current track.
