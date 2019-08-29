Former LR athletics director, girls hoops coach Stroman takes over as AD at Columbia College

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For years, Debbie Wardlaw has been synonymous with Lower Richland High School.
The longtime girls’ basketball coach and former athletics director who served at the school for more than three decades with the Diamond Hornets picked up seven state championships along the way at her high school alma mater.
Now, Wardlaw takes on a new challenge leading the athletics program of her college alma mater.
“You know, I’ve always dreamed of being an athletic director on the college level and thought about Columbia College and many opportunities they had here," she said, “but once I retired from Richland School District One, I was just kind of passively looking for an opportunity and was online and I saw the job posted. So, I dove in. I didn’t tell anybody I applied for it. I just wanted to get a feel, but once I started doing the application process and, when I sent it in, I knew this is where I wanted to be and that I could kind of leave my stamp on the program.”
The Koalas were previously led by Kellyann Stubblefield, who served as athletics director since 2011.
Columbia College is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
