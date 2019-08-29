Couple arrested after altercation with wife, husband

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County have arrested 23-year-old Michael Hinson Jr. and 21-year-old Stephanie Perez-Ray.
Officials said the couple paid a visit to a woman at her home located on the 100 block of Chatam Trace at around 10 p.m. on August 28. According to the woman, she was a friend of Perez-Ray before they had a disagreement about the woman’s parenting skills.
When they arrived at the home uninvited, Hinson and Perez-Ray accused the woman and her husband of slashing the tires on Perez-Ray’s car. Shortly after, a fight breaks out between both couples. The husband, according to investigators, is trained in mixed martial arts and was able to take down Hinson to beat him up. During the fight, Hinson pulled out a knife and stabbed the man multiple times in the upper body.
Hinson has been charged with attempted murder and Perez-Ray has been charged with third-degree assault and battery.
Hinson and Perez-Ray are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
