Couple arrested after altercation with wife, husband

When they arrived at the home uninvited, Hinson and Perez-Ray accused the woman and her husband of slashing the tires on Perez-Ray’s car. Shortly after, a fight breaks out between both couples. The husband, according to investigators, is trained in mixed martial arts and was able to take down Hinson to beat him up. During the fight, Hinson pulled out a knife and stabbed the man multiple times in the upper body.