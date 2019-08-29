‘Academy of Hope’ inspires SCDC’s ‘worst of the worst’ in wake of 2018 deadly riot

“I’ve been in just about every major prison in the state of South Carolina and I’ve been in just about every dorm in every prison in the state,” one inmate in the program said. “This is the first dorm in the 38 years I’ve been incarcerated where I have not seen a shank, have not seen a fight, and I have not seen an assault. That is mind-blowing within itself because anything can happen at any time and it doesn’t happen here.”