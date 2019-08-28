Trump takes jab at Mark Sanford with ‘Mr. Appalachian Trail’ tweet

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Donald Trump took a jab at former congressman and governor of South Carolina Mark Sanford in a tweet in which the president touted his approval rating with Republicans.
Trump tweeted Tuesday night that he has a 94% approval rating with the Republican party and had “Three Stooges” running against him, including “'Mr. Appalachian Trail’ who was actually in Argentina for bad reasons..."
The statement’s reference to the Appalachian Trail refers to a trip then-Gov. Sanford made to Argentina in 2008 to visit the woman he said he met during a trade conference there.
During Sanford’s trip, his staff first claimed Sanford was away on a hiking trip of the trail. Sanford held a news conference at the Statehouse on June 24, 2009, in which he acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife.
In July, Sanford said he would explore the notion of running for the White House and gave himself 30 days to come to a decision, however there’s been no word on a final decision.
Sanford replied to Trump’s tweet with one of his own saying that he’s ready for a president that can “move beyond either self praise or put down,” and that it was time for a change.
The “Mr. Appalachian Trail” reference was not the first time Trump went after Sanford.
During a Columbia rally to endorse McMaster for governor in 2018, he took a jab at Sanford’s extramarital affair, but referred erroneously to a different trail.
“The Tallahassee Trail – must be a beautiful place," Trump said. “Unfortunately, he didn’t go there.”
Trump also tweeted about Sanford in a supportive statement for Katie Arrington just before the June 2018 primary. During a closed-door meeting of Republican house members, Trump called Sanford a “nasty guy.”
Trump also made reference in Tuesday’s tweet to former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who both have announced campaigns against Trump for next year’s election.
