Student in custody after pulling through school drop-off with gun in truck, deputies say

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - A student accused of pulling through a school drop off in Indian Trail with a long gun in their truck Wednesday morning, prompting a school lockdown, is now in police custody.
The incident happened during drop-off at Sun Valley High School. The school principal reportedly spotted the gun before the student sped off.
The school was placed on a lockdown through 9 a.m. and a search for the student ensued. Around 10 a.m., deputies tweeted that the student was in police custody and the firearm was secured.
There is no threat or injuries to students of staff, deputies say.
Sun Valley High School tweeted about the lockdown around 8:13 a.m., saying that all students were safe and located. Classrooms were locked. The lockdown was lifted by 9 a.m.
The school also sent a note to parents alerting them of the situation:
"Good morning Sun Valley High School parents,
"This is Dr. Harvey calling with an update on the situation that happened this morning. A student drove onto our campus and an administrator noticed that there was a gun in the car. We immediately ordered a lockdown to keep our campus safe. The student immediately left campus and the Union County Sherriff’s Office was notified and deputies launched a search.
"The student involved never threatened anyone on campus. All students and staff remained safe during this incident.
"At this time, deputies and law enforcement agencies are still searching for the student and there is an active investigation into this matter. There is no threat to our school or to our community, and students are safe in class. The Union County Sheriff’s Office has been here working with our administrative team all morning and we appreciate their support.
"Safety is always our number one priority. I want to thank you for your cooperation and patience as we worked through this incident.
“We will continue on a normal schedule today and will have a normal dismissal.”
The name of the student was not provided.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.