Orangeburg County attempted murder suspect now charged with escape

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (T&D) - A Santee man charged with shooting at a vehicle has now been charged with escape, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
“We found that Mr. Xavier Johnson wasn’t inclined to stay in his new accommodations,” Ravenell said. “But his attempt to make it out were very short lived.”
Johnson, 19, now faces a formal charge of escape as well as the two original charges of attempted murder.
Johnson was taken into custody on Sunday along with two others for their alleged involvement in an Aug. 15 shooting.
As Johnson was being processed, he allegedly managed to make it out of the detention center and into the secure port where suspects are dropped off.
The Antioch Road man’s previous bond of $135,000 is now denied after a hearing on Tuesday.
Johnson’s total time of freedom lasted less than 15 seconds. If he’s convicted, he may have to serve between one and 15 years.
Inv. Andy Hayes is leading the ongoing investigation.
