OCSO searching for Fatz Café armed robbery suspect

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect responsible for the armed robbery of a restaurant.
“This subject forces his way into the restaurant before it opened by pointing a weapon at an employee,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “The employee is then forced to open a register at gunpoint.”
On August 26th, OCSO investigators were called to Fatz Café around 9 a.m. following a 911 call reporting a robbery.
An employee said he was inside the restaurant, preparing the kitchen for the day, when the rear doorbell rang. Believing a newly-hired employee had shown up for work, the employee opened the door and found a handgun being pointed at him.
The employee said he was ordered to open a cash register near the front of the business where an unknown amount of cash was taken. The gunman then left the area in an unknown direction.
Security video at a nearby business captured footage of the subject getting into what appeared to be a white van.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned male that weighs around 175 pounds. He is believed to be between 5'7 and 6 feet.
He was wearing all back and carrying a camouflage book bag.
The suspect is believed to have been wearing a fake beard and glasses.
If anyone has any information on the subject or vehicle seen in the security camera photos, they are urged to call the OCSO at 803-531-4647 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
