OCSO releases drawing of suspect connected with weekend home invasion

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office need your help identifying one of two suspects who allegedly broke into a home on Saturday.
Investigators said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Charleston Highway. Two men broke into the home with what witnesses believed were AK-47 rifles. Officials said one of the two men put a gun to one of the residents’ heads and demanded to know where the valuables were in the home.
Investigators said the men took two cell phones, two flatscreen televisions, a laptop, a jar filled with coins, and the victim’s wallet. In total, the items taken from the home were valued at nearly $2,000.
The sheriff’s office has released a drawing of one of the suspects who was involved. Both suspects are believed to be in their 20s. One suspect was wearing all black while the other was wearing a red shirt.
If you have any information about the identity of these suspects, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-531-4647 or contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
