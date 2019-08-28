First Alert Forecast: Carolina Sunshine Is Back and Watching TS Dorian

By Tim Miller | August 28, 2019 at 6:28 AM EDT - Updated August 28 at 6:28 AM

Carolina Sunshine and Summer Temperatures Return

Tropical Storm Dorian and Erin Updates

A weak cold front will move through the state today. We could have a handful of left over showers during the day (Mixed with sun and clouds) much drier air will filter down into the state tonight through Friday. Another cold front will be here by Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms as will fire up as the front moves our way.

Temperatures will be back to Near 90 (Normal for late August) the next few days then with cloud cover by the weekend, fall back to the upper 80s.

The forecast after Sunday is one of uncertainty. The track of TS Dorian will alter the forecast tremendously. Direct impact from the storm is unlikely, as the storm track has it making landfall along the East coast of Florida Sunday afternoon. The storm then could move into South GA, then move into SC by Wednesday/Thursday time frame of next week.

This will be, of course, a changing forecast as we move through the next few days.

Weather Highlights:

- Mix of sun and clouds today with a few scattered showers

- More sunshine the next few days as temperatures rise back to Near 90 to lower 90s by Friday

- More humidity over the next few days

Tropics:

Tropical Storm Erin

Winds: 40 mph

Pressure: 1005 mb

Movement: W 2 mph

Location: 300 miles East of Cape Hatteras, NC

This system will continue to move to the ENE away from the U.S.

Tropical Storm Dorian:

Winds: 60 mph

Pressure: 1003 mb

Movement: NW 13 mph

Location: 240 miles ESE of Puerto Rico

Dorian has turned toward the northwest, and is looking better organized. High pressure will be rebuilding somewhat over the Atlantic. This would cause Dorian to turn toward

the left late by Friday. Hurricane center (as of this morning) has Dorian as a Cat 2 Hurricane with winds of 100 miles per hour, and off the East coast of Florida making landfall by Sunday night. From there the models are all over the road as to the direction of the storm. Something we’ll be watching closely.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy this morning, partly cloudy by afternoon, 30% chance of showers this morning and afternoon . High Near 90

Tonight: Fair. Lows Near 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High Near 90

