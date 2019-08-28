Deputies investigating after body found in burning vehicle during shots fired investigation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a burning vehicle during a shots fired investigation in the Summerville area.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began around 10:30 p.m. when deputies responded to a shots fired call near Magnolia Bay Apartments on 10765 Highway 78.
According to the sheriff’s office, while deputies patrolled the area they saw a fire in a wooded area behind the apartments.
They then found a vehicle burning with a body in the driver’s seat.
“At this time it is not known if the burning vehicle is related to the original shots fired call,” CCSO officials said.
The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.