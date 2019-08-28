Columbia’s Fisher House gets $100,000 donation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A national foundation focused on helping families of active military members and veterans while they are in the hospital is coming to Columbia.
Fisher House will be built on Garners Ferry Road on land owned by the VA.
Families will be able to stay at Fisher House for free as their loved ones receive treatment.
Wednesday, Samsung announced a $100,000 donation to Columbia’s Fisher House. It’s the largest donation to the project to date.
“Supporting the Fisher House initiative in Columbia is incredibly important to the Samsung family,” Megan Pollock, vice president of strategic communications at Samsung, said. “Since making Newberry our home to Samsung’s first home appliance manufacturing facility, we have continued to support the local community and more specifically veterans and their families across the Midlands.”
Samsung has an ongoing partnership with Fisher House on a national level.
