UofSC student dies in Greek Village, no foul play suspected

Mental health is a priority on our campus. If you or someone you know is struggling, I urge you to reach out to one of our trained, caring professionals or to take advantage of one of our other in-person or online mental health services that best meets your needs. You can also learn more about how to improve your own well-being and support your friends by participating in training or simply calling 803-777-5223 and asking for a community consultation. There is also a 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-8255.