Ultimate guide to Gamecock football season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first home game for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks kicks off on September 7, but as the season draws closer, we have a handy guide for those who are getting their tailgate gear ready and their Cocky tees from their drawers!
GETTING THERE
Williams-Brice Stadium
1125 George Rogers Blvd, Columbia, SC 29201
- Pre-game shuttles pick up at Colonial Life Arena and Russell House 3 hours before kickoff & run up to 1.5 hours after the game
- The shuttle costs $3 round-trip or free with your UofSC ID
- Golf cart shuttle services for those with disabilities are available to & from the State Fairgrounds & Gamecock Park
- All parking lot gates open 5 hours before kickoff; however, none open before 8 a.m.
- There is no re-entry into the stadium
WHAT TO BRING:
The University of South Carolina athletics program has a strict clear bag policy which you can read in detail here.
- Clear bags allowed, no larger than 12 x 6 x12
- A clutch with a shoulder strap allowed, no larger than 4.5 x 6.5
- A wristlet no larger than 4.5 x 6.5
- One sealed water bottle per person is allowed
WHAT NOT TO BRING:
For a full list of what not to bring, read the UofSC policy here.
- Backpacks, cinch bags, fanny packs, tote bags, diaper bags e.g.
- Umbrellas, weapons, aerosol cans
- Thermoses, reusable cups or cans, coolers
- Outside food or drink
