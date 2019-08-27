Ultimate guide to Gamecock football season

Ultimate guide to Gamecock football season
By Madeline Cuddihy | August 27, 2019 at 4:14 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 4:43 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first home game for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks kicks off on September 7, but as the season draws closer, we have a handy guide for those who are getting their tailgate gear ready and their Cocky tees from their drawers!

GETTING THERE

Williams-Brice Stadium

1125 George Rogers Blvd, Columbia, SC 29201

- Pre-game shuttles pick up at Colonial Life Arena and Russell House 3 hours before kickoff & run up to 1.5 hours after the game

- The shuttle costs $3 round-trip or free with your UofSC ID

- Golf cart shuttle services for those with disabilities are available to & from the State Fairgrounds & Gamecock Park

- All parking lot gates open 5 hours before kickoff; however, none open before 8 a.m.

- There is no re-entry into the stadium

WHAT TO BRING:

The University of South Carolina athletics program has a strict clear bag policy which you can read in detail here.

- Clear bags allowed, no larger than 12 x 6 x12

- A clutch with a shoulder strap allowed, no larger than 4.5 x 6.5

- A wristlet no larger than 4.5 x 6.5

- One sealed water bottle per person is allowed

WHAT NOT TO BRING:

For a full list of what not to bring, read the UofSC policy here.

- Backpacks, cinch bags, fanny packs, tote bags, diaper bags e.g.

- Umbrellas, weapons, aerosol cans

- Thermoses, reusable cups or cans, coolers

- Outside food or drink

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.