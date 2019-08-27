Trident Medical Center holds ‘honor walk’ for 33-year-old mother

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Early Tuesday morning, Trident Medical Center held an honor walk for a 33-year-old mother of two young boys.
The walks give family and hospital staff a chance to line the halls and show their respect, as well as support the gift of organ donation.
Allison Bell was a nurse who leaves behind a husband, Joe, who serves in the United States Air Force.
According to Trident Medical Center spokesman Rod Whiting, Bell’s organs will help five people.
Sharing Hope South Carolina officials say more than 1,000 South Carolinians are waiting for transplants.
