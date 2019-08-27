Suspicious package dropped off at Columbia Police Department determined to be not hazardous

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After examining a package that was dropped off at Columbia Police Department Headquarter, officials have confirmed that the package was not hazardous.
Officials initially thought that the package was suspicious because they did not know what it contained.
The package was dropped off early Tuesday morning. The person who dropped off the package received the package at their apartment and dropped it off at CPD. Police told WIS that the person did the right thing by notifying the authorities.
CPD later clarified their statement by adding that they do not encourage people to bring packages they may consider to be suspicious to their headquarters but to leave it in place and call 911.
Columbia Fire Department and Hazmat Crews were on the scene at the time of the incident.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.