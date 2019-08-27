Second suspect charged in Orangeburg County burglary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A second suspect has been charged in connection with an Orangeburg County burglary in which cash and weapons were stolen.
“This individual is the second of two subjects who were developed as suspects in this particular burglary,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’re in the process now of attempting to locate this stolen property.”
D’Angelo High, 22, has been charged with first-degree burglary and grand larceny.
Iquan Collier, 18, has also been charged with first-degree burglary and grand larceny.
On August 20th Orangeburg County Sheriff's investigators were called to a Santee residence after the homeowners reported someone had forcefully entered their home.
The homeowners said money, food, and firearms, including handguns and long guns, were taken.
Witnesses told investigators that they saw the suspects fleeing the home with what looked like shotguns.
On Friday bond for Collier was set at $20,000 cash or surety.
During a hearing on Tuesday, High's bond was deferred to a circuit court judge at a later date.
Both High and Collier face up to life in prison if convicted.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.