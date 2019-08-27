RCSD releases identity of suspect involved in shooting at Bush River Road bar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is still searching for the suspect connected with a shooting that killed two people and injured two others at a bar on Bush River Road.
Officials said 26-year-old Ernest Bethel is wanted on two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The shooting took place on August 22 around 2:15 a.m.
According to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, 29-year-old Tolliver Wise and 35-year-old Christopher Lott.
If you have any information regarding Bethel’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
