RCSD: Food Lion armed robbery led to cross-county chase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an armed robbery that turned into a chase Monday night
Deputies say that before 10:30 p.m. a man robbed the Food Lion located at 11107 Broad River Rd in Irmo. They say that the suspect led deputies on a chase that crossed into Lexington County and back into Richland County.
The chase ended in Eastover when RCSD used stop sticks to pop the suspect’s tires. The suspect ran away from the scene but was later located by RCSD’s K-9 unit.
He was then taken to Prisma Health Richland for treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.