OCSO: Three taken into custody after vehicle collision led shooting

ORAGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three people have been taken into custody following a vehicle collision that led to a shooting.
“This individuals displayed a complete disregard for life when they fired multiple times at a vehicle with several people inside,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “They didn’t hit anyone in the car, but they still hit someone.”
Xavier Johnson, 19 and Tyrone Witherspoon, 20, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Witherspoon is also being charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
An unnamed juvenile is being charged in the case through the Department of Juvenile Justice.
A fourth suspect, Angel Goodwin, 21 has been charged with two counts of attempted murder last week in connection with the shooting. Her bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety.
The charges stem from an altercation that happened around 10:30 p.m. on August 15th after a vehicle collision near the intersection of Russell and Chestnut Streets.
The victim said the female driver of the other car begged him not to call law enforcement since she had no insurance.
As that discussion occurred, someone yelled out “somebody’s got a gun,” according to the report.
While the woman and her three passengers sped off, someone in that car began firing toward the victim and his vehicle.
Neither the victim or anyone in the vehicle were hit.
However, a pedestrian nearby was struck in the abdomen and was transported to the hospital.
During a hearing on Monday bond for Johnson was set at $135,000 cash or surety. Bond for Witherspoon was set at $20,000.
Inv. Andy Hayes is leading the ongoing investigation.
