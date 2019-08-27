OCSO seize narcotics and weapons during ‘hot spots’ search

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Holly Hill man has been charged with narcotics and weapons violations after a "hot spots" patrol led to officers to a vehicle blocking a road.
“This arrest came after several officers working another case decided to patrol some troubled areas on the eastern end of the county,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Not long after their arrival near Holly Hill, they noticed suspicious activity that led to this arrest and drug seizure.”
Willie Jerome Thompson, 24, is facing charges for distribution of cocaine, trafficking cocaine of more than 100 grams, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Special Ops deputies began searching “hot spots” in the eastern part of Sumter County on August 25th around 5 p.m.
While patrolling Rush Street near Holly Hill, deputies noticed a vehicle blocking nearby Barnes Street. After observing the vehicle and its occupant for a while, deputies moved in on the area.
Thompson was taken into custody after K-9 Gus indicated there were possible narcotics in the vehicle.
Once inside the vehicle K-9 Gus found a camouflage bag that was later determined to contain 292 grams of marijuana, 102 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of cocaine base, a quantity of US currency and digital scales.
Investigators estimated the cocaine alone topped out at more than $10,000 in street value.
A Glock pistol was found underneath the driver's seat.
“This individual had the street blocked as if it was his,” Sheriff Ravenell said, “but we gave it back to the citizens of Holly Hill.”
Thompson 's bond was set at $71,000 during a hearing on Monday.
Officials also obtain ankle monitoring incase he makes bond.
“These guys could have gone home after completing their assignment. But they didn’t,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “These are the kind of men and women you have working for you.”
